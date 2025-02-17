Sign up
Photo 4901
Coffee Break
Edmonton continues to be hit with extreme cold weather which would explain why Starbucks was nearly empty
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5235
photos
319
followers
498
following
1342% complete
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
17th February 2025 1:30pm
Tags
coffee
,
starbucks
,
shop
