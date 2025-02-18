Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4902
World of Lego
West Edmonton Mall has a LEGO store and this sports car is just one of their amazing creations
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5237
photos
319
followers
498
following
1343% complete
View this month »
4895
4896
4897
4898
4899
4900
4901
4902
Latest from all albums
4897
4898
4899
4900
168
4901
169
4902
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
18th February 2025 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
sports
,
lego
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun capture
February 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very impressive
February 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Very impressive!
February 19th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Just brilliant
February 19th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Wow! Does it run? ;)
February 19th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Awesome.
February 19th, 2025
Heather
ace
Wow! That's just amazing! Fav
February 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close