World of Lego by bkbinthecity
Photo 4902

World of Lego

West Edmonton Mall has a LEGO store and this sports car is just one of their amazing creations
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Joan Robillard ace
Fun capture
February 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very impressive
February 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Very impressive!
February 19th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Just brilliant
February 19th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Wow! Does it run? ;)
February 19th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Awesome.
February 19th, 2025  
Heather ace
Wow! That's just amazing! Fav
February 19th, 2025  
