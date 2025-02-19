Previous
Lego World by bkbinthecity
Lego World

Here are more of the Lego creations on display at the Lego store at West Edmonton Mall
bkb in the city

Heather ace
I am just amazed that these are actually Lego creations!
February 21st, 2025  
