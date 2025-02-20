Previous
Snow Sculpture by bkbinthecity
Photo 4904

Snow Sculpture

This past weekend was the Silver Skate Winter Festival which includes a snow sculpture contest. It was so out that I didn't go. Now that the weather has warmed up I went and checked them out
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
