Previous
Photo 4904
Snow Sculpture
This past weekend was the Silver Skate Winter Festival which includes a snow sculpture contest. It was so out that I didn't go. Now that the weather has warmed up I went and checked them out
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
20th February 2025 4:34pm
Privacy
Tags
snow
,
sculpture
,
skull
