Previous
Photo 4906
Three Bears In The Park
Another snow Sculpture at the Silver Skate Winter Festival
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
5
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5249
photos
320
followers
498
following
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
20th February 2025 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
sculpture
,
bears
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice sculptures
February 24th, 2025
Kathy
ace
What fun.
February 24th, 2025
Diane
ace
I love this one!
February 24th, 2025
Rick
ace
Great capture.
February 24th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
This is a beauty!
February 24th, 2025
