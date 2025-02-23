Sign up
Previous
Photo 4907
The Garneau
This building had its beginning as St. Joseph's Auxiliary Hospital. When a newer and much larger facility opened this building was converted into condos
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
2
2
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
condo
Heather
ace
It's an attractive building. I am curious, Brian: do you know, did the original hospital have those terraces and balconies? Fav
February 24th, 2025
Kathy
ace
If one had seen it when it was a hospital, it would be interesting to see how it had been converted.
February 25th, 2025
