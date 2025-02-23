Previous
The Garneau by bkbinthecity
The Garneau

This building had its beginning as St. Joseph's Auxiliary Hospital. When a newer and much larger facility opened this building was converted into condos
Heather ace
It's an attractive building. I am curious, Brian: do you know, did the original hospital have those terraces and balconies? Fav
February 24th, 2025  
Kathy ace
If one had seen it when it was a hospital, it would be interesting to see how it had been converted.
February 25th, 2025  
