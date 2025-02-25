Previous
What Time Is It by bkbinthecity
Photo 4909

What Time Is It

The clock tower is part of Old Strathcona Post Office building dating back to 1913
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Heather ace
A super pov for this capture, Brian! Impressive! Fav
February 28th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A gracious building
February 28th, 2025  
