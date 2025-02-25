Sign up
Photo 4909
What Time Is It
The clock tower is part of Old Strathcona Post Office building dating back to 1913
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
architecture
,
building
Heather
ace
A super pov for this capture, Brian! Impressive! Fav
February 28th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A gracious building
February 28th, 2025
