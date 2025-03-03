Sign up
Previous
Photo 4912
The Princess
The Princess Theatre on Whyte Avenue opened in 1915. Today it is one of two single screen theatres in the city of Edmonton. However it only operates on the weekends
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
22nd February 2025 3:49pm
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
theatre
