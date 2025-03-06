Sign up
Photo 4915
In The Park
Across the street from the Street art featured yesterday is Wilber McIntyre Park named after a doctor who served the Strathcona Community for many years in the early 1900's
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5275
photos
320
followers
498
following
1346% complete
Views
14
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
22nd February 2025 3:59pm
Tags
park
,
edmonton
Marj
ace
Winter wonderland scene
March 7th, 2025
