Previous
In The Park by bkbinthecity
Photo 4915

In The Park

Across the street from the Street art featured yesterday is Wilber McIntyre Park named after a doctor who served the Strathcona Community for many years in the early 1900's
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1346% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marj ace
Winter wonderland scene
March 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact