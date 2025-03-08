Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4917
Family Connection
This is the Ross Brothers Building in the Old Warehouse District downtown Edmonton. At one point in time it was home to Ashdown Hardware. The family connection was that my Dad worked here when he first moved to Edmonton around 1956
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5282
photos
320
followers
499
following
1347% complete
View this month »
4910
4911
4912
4913
4914
4915
4916
4917
Latest from all albums
4915
179
180
183
4916
181
184
4917
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
1st March 2025 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
warehouse
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close