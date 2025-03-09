Previous
On The Promenade by bkbinthecity
Photo 4918

On The Promenade

The other day l went for a walk on The Victoria Promenade and I spotted this couple with their little dog and decided it made a nice candid picture
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1347% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful pov
March 10th, 2025  
Kathy ace
And only the dog noticed you. A relaxing afternoon candid.
March 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact