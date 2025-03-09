Sign up
Photo 4918
On The Promenade
The other day l went for a walk on The Victoria Promenade and I spotted this couple with their little dog and decided it made a nice candid picture
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5285
photos
320
followers
499
following
1347% complete
4911
4912
4913
4914
4915
4916
4917
4918
183
4916
181
184
4917
182
185
4918
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
7th March 2025 4:38pm
Tags
pictures
,
candid
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful pov
March 10th, 2025
Kathy
ace
And only the dog noticed you. A relaxing afternoon candid.
March 10th, 2025
