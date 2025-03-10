Sign up
Previous
Photo 4919
Old And New
An architecture shot taken in downtown Edmonton
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5288
photos
320
followers
499
following
1347% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
8th March 2025 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
Diana
ace
Fabulous composition and capture, it seems to be growing out of the old building.
March 12th, 2025
