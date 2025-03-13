Sign up
Photo 4922
Winter Driving
So we had a snowfall the other day. This is the road in the front of my apartment building . There is currently construction taking place as the LRT will eventually make it's way down this street
13th March 2025
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
14th March 2025 9:20am
Tags
snow
,
street
,
city
,
edmonton
