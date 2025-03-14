Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4923
In The Back
Yesterday I posted a picture taken in the front of my apartment building. This was taken the same day in the back. That is my Jeep Patriot and you can see my shadow as I took the picture
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5299
photos
320
followers
499
following
1348% complete
View this month »
4916
4917
4918
4919
4920
4921
4922
4923
Latest from all albums
185
188
4921
186
189
4922
187
4923
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
14th March 2025 9:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
apartment
,
architecture
,
building
,
edmonton
Heather
ace
Wow! More snow, Brian! The sun is nice, though, and I like your shadow :-)
March 16th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat sunlight and shadows
March 16th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Not quite spring in Edmonton yet!
March 16th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic☃️😊
March 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close