In The Park by bkbinthecity
Photo 4925

In The Park

This park is just west of downtown Edmonton. Grant Notley was the leader of the New Democratic Party in the mid 1980's when he was killed in a plane crash in 1984
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Rick ace
Lovely capture.
March 18th, 2025  
