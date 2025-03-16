Sign up
Photo 4925
In The Park
This park is just west of downtown Edmonton. Grant Notley was the leader of the New Democratic Party in the mid 1980's when he was killed in a plane crash in 1984
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5306
photos
320
followers
499
following
1349% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
15th March 2025 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
landscape
,
edmonton
Rick
ace
Lovely capture.
March 18th, 2025
