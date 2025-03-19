Sign up
Previous
Photo 4928
Few From The Bench
Here is the view from the park benches in Grant Notley Park. Looking across to the University of Alberta
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
1
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5309
photos
320
followers
499
following
1350% complete
4921
4922
4923
4924
4925
4926
4927
4928
191
4924
4925
4926
192
4927
4928
193
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
15th March 2025 6:45pm
Tags
campus
,
university
,
edmonton
Marj
ace
Nice snow cover in this photo. Fav !
March 20th, 2025
