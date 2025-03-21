Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4930
Sparkling Lights
Went for a stroll through Constable Ezio Faraone Park and found these trees with some sparkling lights on them. Just past the trees is a statue of the Constable. Close up tomorrow
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5319
photos
320
followers
499
following
1350% complete
View this month »
4923
4924
4925
4926
4927
4928
4929
4930
Latest from all albums
4927
192
4928
195
193
4929
196
4930
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
15th March 2025 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
trees
,
park
,
edmonton
Rick
ace
Nice capture..
March 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close