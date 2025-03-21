Previous
Sparkling Lights by bkbinthecity
Sparkling Lights

Went for a stroll through Constable Ezio Faraone Park and found these trees with some sparkling lights on them. Just past the trees is a statue of the Constable. Close up tomorrow
21st March 2025

Rick ace
Nice capture..
March 22nd, 2025  
