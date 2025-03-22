Sign up
Previous
Photo 4931
In Honour Of
As promised yesterday I said I would post a picture of the statue honouring Constable Ezio Faraone who was killed in the line of duty on June 25, 1990
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
statue
,
memorial
