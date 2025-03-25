Sign up
Photo 4932
More Memorials
Continuing with Constable Ezio Faraone Park these flags represent other police officers who were killed in the line of duty
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
park
,
flags
,
memorial
Marj
ace
A beautiful testament of the courage and sacrifice of these officers.
March 24th, 2025
