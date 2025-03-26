Sign up
Photo 4933
Across The River
Constable Ezio Faraone Park offers a great view of the High Level Bridge
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5327
photos
320
followers
499
following
1351% complete
4927
4928
4929
4930
4931
4932
4933
4934
197
4930
198
4931
199
4932
4933
4934
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
15th March 2025 6:57pm
bridge
,
architecture
