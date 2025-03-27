Previous
Across The Street by bkbinthecity
Photo 4934

Across The Street

The Legislative Grounds are across the street from Constable Ezio Faraone Park providing a nice view of the Alberta Legislative Building
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1351% complete

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Nice capture
March 28th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
An elegant dome
March 28th, 2025  
