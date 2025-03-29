Previous
Another Bridge by bkbinthecity
Photo 4935

Another Bridge

Here is a glimpse of the Dudley Menzies Bridge. One of two LRT bridges in Edmonton
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

