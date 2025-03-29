Sign up
Previous
Photo 4935
Another Bridge
Here is a glimpse of the Dudley Menzies Bridge. One of two LRT bridges in Edmonton
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5329
photos
320
followers
499
following
1352% complete
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
15th March 2025 6:57pm
Tags
bridge
,
train
,
edmonton
