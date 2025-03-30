Sign up
Photo 4936
Snow Covered
Last week ended with two days of non stop snow. As a result it looks like the middle of winter instead of early Spring. On Saturday I went for a hike through Whitemud Park. This the snow covered Whitemud Creek
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
0
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5337
photos
320
followers
499
following
1352% complete
4929
4930
4931
4932
4933
4934
4935
4936
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
29th March 2025 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
landscape
,
scenery
,
edmonton
