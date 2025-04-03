Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 4940
Beautiful Landscape
Walking through Whitemud Park provides plenty of opportunity to enjoy some beautiful scenery
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
2
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5341
photos
320
followers
499
following
1353% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
29th March 2025 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
edmonton
,
landsc
Neil
ace
Lovely Wintery shot.
April 4th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Terrific snowy capture
April 4th, 2025
