Beautiful Landscape by bkbinthecity
Beautiful Landscape

Walking through Whitemud Park provides plenty of opportunity to enjoy some beautiful scenery
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Neil ace
Lovely Wintery shot.
April 4th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Terrific snowy capture
April 4th, 2025  
