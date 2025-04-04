Sign up
Previous
Photo 4941
Looking Up
Another shot taken on my hike at Whitemud Park
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5342
photos
320
followers
499
following
1353% complete
4934
4935
4936
4937
4938
4939
4940
4941
204
4935
4936
4937
4938
4939
4940
4941
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
29th March 2025 1:26pm
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
park
,
landscape
,
edmonton
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Wonderful height to those trees
April 5th, 2025
