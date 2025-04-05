Sign up
Photo 4942
Crossing Over
Throughout Whitemud Park there are several bridges to be able to cross over the creek
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
bridge
park
landscape
creek
edmonton
Kathy
Walk slowly and reach for the guardrails.
April 6th, 2025
Heather
Great leading lines and so pretty with the sun on the pure white snow! Fav
April 6th, 2025
Babs
Wow looks like spring is still a while away.
April 6th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
April 7th, 2025
