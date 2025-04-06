Sign up
Previous
Photo 4943
Reflections
Here is the view from the bridge in yesterday's post. The reflection is what caught my eye
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
6
5
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
park
,
landscape
,
edmonton
Liz Milne
ace
Beautiful
April 6th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Wow, I like the hint of color.
April 6th, 2025
Heather
ace
Yes, that is an amazing reflection, Brian! A beautiful shot! Fav
April 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunningly beautiful ! fav
April 6th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful reflections
April 7th, 2025
Canada Gem
Beautiful!
April 7th, 2025
