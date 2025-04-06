Previous
Reflections by bkbinthecity
Photo 4943

Reflections

Here is the view from the bridge in yesterday's post. The reflection is what caught my eye
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1354% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Beautiful
April 6th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Wow, I like the hint of color.
April 6th, 2025  
Heather ace
Yes, that is an amazing reflection, Brian! A beautiful shot! Fav
April 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunningly beautiful ! fav
April 6th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful reflections
April 7th, 2025  
Canada Gem
Beautiful!
April 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact