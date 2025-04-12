Previous
Life On The Farm by bkbinthecity
Photo 4947

Life On The Farm

This was a common sight on the farms in America in the 1940's. A 1946 Harvester Farmall Model M tractor. Harvester produced close to 300,000 Model M tractor from 1939-1952. The original cost $1070
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

bkb in the city

ace
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
