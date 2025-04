Surfing Safari

Growing up I was a big Beach Boys fan and one of their classics was Surfin USA.

This is a 1951 Ford Country Squire otherwise known as a Woodie Wagon. Popular 1950's surfers hot rod. 8 passenger Manuel transmission with 100 hp.

This particular car was manufactured at the Ford motor plant in Walkerville ON

It was used in the Peace River/Fairview area in Alberta as a school bus postal vehicle and service station vehicle.

Original cost 3388.00 US