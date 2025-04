The Beetle

When the Volkswagen Beetle was introduced to North America in 1949 it's unusual style and connection to Nazi Germany resulted in slow sales. By the late 50's its popularity changed. It was considered one of the first compact cars in America. During its 65 years of production more than 21 million models were produced. Categorized as a 4 cylinder manual transmission with 40hp 5 passenger vehicle costing $2090 US