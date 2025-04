Drving In Style

Here we have a 1956 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria Skyliner. This was Ford's top of the line model with a clear acrylic roof panel power seats and power steering. It came with a V8 198 hp engine manual transmission. It was a 5 passenger vehicle. Original cost of $2503 US

A family connection is that the 1956 model was the first car my Dad owned. His came in pink and white