It's A Car It's A Boat

Here we have a very unique vehicle. The 1964 Amphicar 770. It was manufactured in Germany from 1961-1968. Driven both on land and in the water. Top speed was 70 mph on land and 7 mph in the water. This particular car was purchased by a family in Edmonton and used on several lakes in Alberta and British Columbia. It came with a 4 cylinder 43 hp engine with manual transmission. 4 passenger vehicle original cost of $2695 US