On Vacation by bkbinthecity
On Vacation

Today l started a week long vacation. It starts out in Jasper National Park. This is the Whistler's Inn where I am staying
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh how lovely! I have always wanted to visit there.
April 28th, 2025  
