Previous
Photo 4956
On Vacation
Today l started a week long vacation. It starts out in Jasper National Park. This is the Whistler's Inn where I am staying
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
1
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5364
photos
318
followers
497
following
1357% complete
4949
4950
4951
4952
4953
4954
4955
4956
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
park
,
hotel
,
architecture
,
building
,
national
,
jasper
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh how lovely! I have always wanted to visit there.
April 28th, 2025
