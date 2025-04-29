Sign up
Previous
Photo 4958
Down At The Lake
Another stop in Jasper was at Pyramid Lake. No canoe ride as it was rather cold and windy. Today l continue my vacation in Victoria BC
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
landscape
,
lake
,
canoes
Lou Ann
ace
Great picture of this lake, I like the canoes, they add a lot of interest.
April 30th, 2025
