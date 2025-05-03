Sign up
Photo 4962
In Her Memory
Located on the Harbour Square in Victoria is this statue of Canadian artist Emily Carr. She was born in Victoria in 1871 and passed away there in 1945. This statue stands in her honour
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
statue
,
artwork
