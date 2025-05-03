Previous
In Her Memory by bkbinthecity
In Her Memory

Located on the Harbour Square in Victoria is this statue of Canadian artist Emily Carr. She was born in Victoria in 1871 and passed away there in 1945. This statue stands in her honour
