Photo 4964
Floating Taxi
So Victoria's Harbour offers taxi service. Here is one of the taxis as it came into the dock. We took a 45 minute Harbour tour that the company offers
5th May 2025
5th May 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Tags
harbour
,
victoria
,
taxi
Diana
ace
Lovely shot, Such a great experience.
May 7th, 2025
Marj
ace
The reflective image of the taxi is a wonderful fusion of motion and stillness.
May 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
May 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Oo wonderful tour… great fun
May 7th, 2025
