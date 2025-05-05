Previous
Floating Taxi by bkbinthecity
Photo 4964

Floating Taxi

So Victoria's Harbour offers taxi service. Here is one of the taxis as it came into the dock. We took a 45 minute Harbour tour that the company offers
5th May 2025 5th May 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Lovely shot, Such a great experience.
May 7th, 2025  
The reflective image of the taxi is a wonderful fusion of motion and stillness.
May 7th, 2025  
Lovely
May 7th, 2025  
Oo wonderful tour… great fun
May 7th, 2025  
