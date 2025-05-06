Sign up
Photo 4965
In Port
A common sight in the Victoria Harbour are cruise ships. This is the Norwegian Joy that had docked that morning at 11am and was leaving to go to Seattle at 11pm
6th May 2025
6th May 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
ship
boat
harbour
victoria
cruise
