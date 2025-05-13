Sign up
Previous
Photo 4972
Sunset Harbour
Victoria's inner Harbour provides so many opportunities to watch the sunset
13th May 2025
13th May 25
5
4
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5408
photos
314
followers
493
following
1362% complete
4965
4966
4967
4968
4969
4970
4971
4972
223
209
210
224
4971
211
225
4972
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Tags
sunset
,
harbour
,
victoria
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautiful
May 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful… lovely walks
May 15th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Great sunset shot
May 15th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Beautiful picture
May 15th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice sunset shot
May 15th, 2025
