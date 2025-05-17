Previous
Springtime In Alberta by bkbinthecity
Springtime In Alberta

This is in the parking lot where my in-laws live. I had to stop and take a picture
17th May 2025 17th May 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Heather ace
A gorgeous springtime capture, Brian! I love the pink blossoms, the blue sky, the light and shadows on the building! I'm so happy for you to be getting glorious spring weather now! Fav
May 19th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
I think it's blossom time!
May 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful blooming blossoms
May 19th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Lovely blooms
May 19th, 2025  
