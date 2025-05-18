Sign up
Photo 4977
Royal Residence
This is Government House which from 1913-1938 was home to the Lt. Governor of Alberta who is appointed as the representative of the British Monarch.
Today the building is used by the Provincial Government for cabinet meetings and formal functions
18th May 2025
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
architecture
building
residence
judith deacon
A beautiful building and surrounds.
May 22nd, 2025
