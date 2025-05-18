Previous
Royal Residence by bkbinthecity
Photo 4977

Royal Residence

This is Government House which from 1913-1938 was home to the Lt. Governor of Alberta who is appointed as the representative of the British Monarch.
Today the building is used by the Provincial Government for cabinet meetings and formal functions
18th May 2025 18th May 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1363% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

judith deacon
A beautiful building and surrounds.
May 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact