Photo 4978
Mr. And Mrs.
While on Government House Grounds I spotted a male and female mallard ducks. I was surprised to see them as there is no water near by
19th May 2025
19th May 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
ducks
mallard
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Good eye
May 23rd, 2025
Diane
ace
Nice!
May 23rd, 2025
