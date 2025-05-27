Previous
Hats On Sideways by bkbinthecity
Photo 4980

Hats On Sideways

This picture goes back to 2011. It was one of the first pictures I posted on my project. .
27th May 2025 27th May 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1364% complete

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Great fun!
May 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Soo brilliant… fabulous shot of you both
May 28th, 2025  
Marj ace
Beautiful !!
May 28th, 2025  
Dianne ace
It’s so good you’ve kept your project going for so long.
May 28th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Wonderful photo and that you have been here so long.
May 28th, 2025  
