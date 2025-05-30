Sign up
Previous
Photo 4981
The Leg
That is what Edmontonions commonly refer to the Alberta Legislative Building as. So today marks the beginning of my fifteenth year here on Project 365
30th May 2025
30th May 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
government
architecture
building
alberta
PhotoCrazy
ace
Congrats on No 15!
May 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow amazing… congratulations, look forward to your new year of photos & memories
May 30th, 2025
