The Leg by bkbinthecity
The Leg

That is what Edmontonions commonly refer to the Alberta Legislative Building as. So today marks the beginning of my fifteenth year here on Project 365
30th May 2025

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
PhotoCrazy ace
Congrats on No 15!
May 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow amazing… congratulations, look forward to your new year of photos & memories
May 30th, 2025  
