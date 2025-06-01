Sign up
Photo 4983
Have A Seat
The Hotel Macdonald has a beautiful garden area out by their patio and it has pushed these nice chairs for guests to sit and relax
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5444
photos
311
followers
488
following
1365% complete
4977
4978
4979
4980
4981
4982
4983
4984
235
4982
222
236
4983
223
237
4984
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
chair
,
garden
Tunia McClure
ace
love the bright red
June 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely place to relax… and day dream…
June 5th, 2025
