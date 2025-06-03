Sign up
Photo 4985
Church Street
Located in downtown Edmonton is a section known as Church Street that runs about 11 blocks with churches on almost every block. This one is the Mui Kwok Buddist Temple which was built in by 1914
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
0
0
Tags
temple
,
architecture
,
building
,
buddist
