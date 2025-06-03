Previous
Church Street by bkbinthecity
Photo 4985

Church Street

Located in downtown Edmonton is a section known as Church Street that runs about 11 blocks with churches on almost every block. This one is the Mui Kwok Buddist Temple which was built in by 1914
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

