Photo 4987
Father's House
This church is near the southend of Chinatown in downtown Edmonton. My friend Debbie has a team of volunteers that help meet the need of the countless homeless people in the area
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
church
architecture
building
