Previous
Father's House by bkbinthecity
Photo 4987

Father's House

This church is near the southend of Chinatown in downtown Edmonton. My friend Debbie has a team of volunteers that help meet the need of the countless homeless people in the area
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1366% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact