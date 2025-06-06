Previous
A Call To Worship by bkbinthecity
Photo 4988

A Call To Worship

One of Edmonton's older churches. Built in the early 1900's. Knox Presbyterian is now Knox Free Evangelical. Family connection to the church. My youngest brother and his wife were married in this church
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1366% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Looks a lovely place, what a nice family comnection
June 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful church….
June 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact