Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4988
A Call To Worship
One of Edmonton's older churches. Built in the early 1900's. Knox Presbyterian is now Knox Free Evangelical. Family connection to the church. My youngest brother and his wife were married in this church
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5456
photos
312
followers
487
following
1366% complete
View this month »
4981
4982
4983
4984
4985
4986
4987
4988
Latest from all albums
239
4986
226
240
4987
227
241
4988
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
architecture
,
building
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Looks a lovely place, what a nice family comnection
June 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful church….
June 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close