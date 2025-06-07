Sign up
Previous
Photo 4989
The Park
Another shot of the park in Old Strathcona. It was quiet that day because of the rain
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
old
,
park
,
edmonton
,
strathcona
