Previous
Empty Patio by bkbinthecity
Photo 4991

Empty Patio

The day I was down at Old Strathcona it was raining which explains the empty patio outside the Strathcona Hotel
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1367% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact