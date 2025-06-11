Sign up
Previous
Photo 4993
All Aboard
From May to October the Edmonton Radial Railway Society and its volunteers operate a fleet of Streetcars. They run from Old Strathcona across the High Level Bridge to the Legislative Grounds
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
railway
,
streetcar
Marj
ace
Love the moody lighting of the weather with the nostalgic streetcar.
June 23rd, 2025
