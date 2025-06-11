Previous
All Aboard by bkbinthecity
All Aboard

From May to October the Edmonton Radial Railway Society and its volunteers operate a fleet of Streetcars. They run from Old Strathcona across the High Level Bridge to the Legislative Grounds
Marj ace
Love the moody lighting of the weather with the nostalgic streetcar.
June 23rd, 2025  
